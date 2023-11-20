German security officials say they foiled an alleged far-right attack by an 18-year-old

BERLIN (AP) — An 18-year-old right-wing extremist has been arrested by special forces in central Germany on suspicion that he was planning a “serious act of violence endangering the state.” Security officials said Monday that the man, whose identity was not given in line with German privacy rules, is accused of having an “established violent, antisemitic and right-wing extremist attitude,” investigators said. Hesse criminal police and local prosecutors said in a statement that “the 18-year-old had repeatedly threatened in relevant forums to kill people in pursuit of his political goals.” He is also suspected of having violated the Weapons Act. Germany’s interior minister has repeatedly warned that far-right extremism presents the biggest threat to society.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.