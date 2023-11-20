Encroaching wildfires prompt North Carolina and Tennessee campgrounds to evacuate

PINNACLE, N.C. (AP) — Wildfires have prompted the evacuation of campgrounds in North Carolina and Tennessee. While firefighters are preparing for high winds on Monday, officials are hoping for some help from rain expected on Tuesday. A North Carolina Forest Service official says a youth camp and about a dozen homes were evacuated as a wildfire spread in the Sauratown Mountains in Stokes County. No injuries or damage to structures have been reported. In Tennessee, an official says an evacuation was ordered at a campground on Whitwell Mountain as a wildfire stemming from an escaped campfire spread.

