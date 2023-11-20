Cyprus’ president says his country is ready to ship aid to Gaza once a go-ahead is given

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus says his country is ready to “immediately” begin shipping large quantities of humanitarian aid to Gaza in vessels that can navigate shallow water once conditions on the ground allow for it. President Nikos Christodoulides told the Associated Press in an interview Monday that Cyprus’ initiative for the maritime corridor to Gaza is the “only one currently being discussed on an international level” as a feasible way to supplement the trickle of assistance flowing through Egypt’s Rafa border checkpoint. A spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry says his country is “definitely in favor of the project.” Through the Israel-Hamas war, Israel has severely curtailed the aid that gets into Gaza.

