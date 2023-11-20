Skip to Content
News

Custer Co. Sheriff asks residents to shelter in place near Rocky Ridge Rd. due to “high-risk situation”

CCSO
By
Updated
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:19 PM

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) - The Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and other agencies are working a "high-risk situation" near Rocky Ridge Rd. Monday and have asked residents to "lock down and shelter in place."

This is the northern part of the county, northeast of Westcliffe.

According to the CCSO, an Everbridge alert has been sent out to residents asking them to shelter in place. Others advised to avoid the are until an all-clear is given.

KRDO is working to learn more about the situation and we will provide updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content