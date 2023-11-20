Custer Co. Sheriff asks residents to shelter in place near Rocky Ridge Rd. due to “high-risk situation”

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) - The Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and other agencies are working a "high-risk situation" near Rocky Ridge Rd. Monday and have asked residents to "lock down and shelter in place."

This is the northern part of the county, northeast of Westcliffe.

According to the CCSO, an Everbridge alert has been sent out to residents asking them to shelter in place. Others advised to avoid the are until an all-clear is given.

KRDO is working to learn more about the situation and we will provide updates.