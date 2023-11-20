Commission investigating Lewiston mass shooting seeks to subpoena shooter’s military records

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating the mass shooting that killed 18 people in Maine last month moved Monday to seek subpoena power so it can obtain the military service records of the shooter. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey have tasked the commission with performing a review of the events leading up to the Lewiston shootings and the response to it. Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a restaurant on Oct. 25 before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The commission held its first meeting on Monday and members unanimously voted to request subpoena power from the Maine Legislature.

