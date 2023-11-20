Black voters file federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina Senate map

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit filed in North Carolina alleges newly adopted district boundaries for the state Senate divide a cluster of predominantly Black counties in the northeast corner of the state. The lawsuit alleges those divisions unfairly dilute the voting power of Black residents. Two Black voters drawn into a majority-white district are asking a federal judge to block state officials from conducting elections under a map they argue deprives them the opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. The Republican-controlled General Assembly adopted a Senate plan last month that appears to keep the GOP in a good position to retain its current veto-proof supermajority.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

