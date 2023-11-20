Bill to combat child hunger passes Colorado House committee vote

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The House Appropriations Committee passed legislation last night to combat child hunger by taking advantage of the federal Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Program. Students will also be provided with nutrition assistance during summer break.

SB23B-002, which passed by a vote of 7-4 would allocate an estimated $35 million to expand EBT benefits, which would help families purchase groceries from SNAP retailers during the summer months when child hunger is most severe. Families with children eligible for the national free and reduced-price school meals program will receive $40 a month per eligible child for the summer benefit in 2024, to be adjusted for inflation in following years.

“No child in Colorado should go hungry, which is why we’re taking advantage of federal funding to feed more kids across our state. Colorado is stepping up to ensure more than 300,000 students have healthy food during the summer months through expanded EBT benefits. Our students deserve access to healthy, nutritious food even when they’re not in school, and this legislation sets our state on a path forward to combating child hunger.” Rep. Shannon Bird, (D) Westminster

The Summer EBT Program was established in December 2022 as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, with the program beginning in the summer of 2024. By taking action now, Colorado is a national leader on this issue. Ten other states indicated to the U.S. Department of Agriculture that they intend to do so next year, which would postpone their program’s start until 2025.