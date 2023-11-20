A cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe is suspected of killing more than 150 and is leaving many terrified

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe is suspected of killing more than 150 people and infecting more than 8,000. The virulent bacterial disease is striking fear in many in the southern African country who live in impoverished and neglected areas where sanitation conditions are poor and local government failures have left them with no access to clean water. Zimbabwe has struggled with numerous cholera outbreaks in recent years. The World Health Organization warned this year that cholera in Africa is rising exponentially amid a global surge. Zimbabwe has been recording 500 cases a week since late October, the highest rate since the start of the outbreak in February.

