Wilson, Sutton hook up for winning TD as Broncos rally to end Vikings’ 5-game winning streak, 21-20

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton with 1:03 remaining propelled the Denver Broncos past the Minnesota Vikings 21-20. The Broncos ended the Vikings’ five-game winning streak that was the longest in the NFL. Now, Denver owns the league’s longest winning streak at our four games. The Broncos are 5-5 as they try to make a push to end their seven-year playoff drought. Joshua Dobbs ran for a TD and threw for a TD for the Vikings. Denver’s defense had three takeaways and forced Dobbs and the Vikings to go backwards on their final possession when a field goal could have won the game.

