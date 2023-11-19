Vogt resigns as CEO of Cruise following safety questions, recalls of self-driving vehicles

Kyle Vogt has resigned as CEO of Cruise, General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit. His decision to step down, announced late Sunday, follows a recall of all 950 Cruise vehicles to update software after one dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October. Cruise won approval to transport fare-paying passengers last year. Since then, the vehicles have drawn complaints for making unexpected, traffic-clogging stops that critics say inconvenience other travelers and may imperil public safety. Problems at Cruise could slow the deployment of fully autonomous vehicles that carry passengers without human drivers on board.

By The Associated Press

