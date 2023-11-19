Trump is returning to the US-Mexico border as he lays out a set of hard-line immigration proposals

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to the U.S.-Mexico border for a visit as he promotes a hard-line immigration agenda. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Edinburg, Texas, later on Sunday after serving meals to National Guard soldiers, troopers and others who will be stationed at the border over Thanksgiving. He’ll be joined by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s expected to endorse Trump. The former president has been previewing immigration proposals for a possible second term that would mark a dramatic escalation of the approach he used while in office, when his policies drew alarms from civil rights activists and were challenged in court.

By JILL COLVIN and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

