The Bidens are getting an early start on the Thanksgiving week by having dinner with service members

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to visit naval installations in Virginia for an early kickoff to the Thanksgiving holiday week. He plans to host a screening of the movie “Wonka” and have a “friendsgiving” meal with service members and their relatives later Sunday. The president and first lady Jill Biden are heading to Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads for the screening of the film about the early life of Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka. Then the Bidens plan to help serve dinner with service members from the USSS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USSS Gerald R. Ford at Norfolk Naval Station, the largest installation of its kind in the world, along with their families.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

