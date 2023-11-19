Taylor, Green lead Air Force over Omaha 58-56

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ethan Taylor scored 16 points to lead Air Force and Corbin Green secured the victory with a layup with 15 seconds left as the Falcons knocked off Omaha 58-56. Taylor was 6 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Falcons. Kellan Boylan scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Green scored 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks. The Mavericks were led by Nick Davis, who recorded 13 points.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.