Seoul warns North Korea not to launch a spy satellite and hints a 2018 peace deal could be suspended

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military has warned North Korea not to go ahead with its planned spy satellite launch. A senior officer suggested Monday that South Korea could suspend an inter-Korean peace deal and resume frontline aerial surveillance in retaliation for a launch. North Korea’s first two attempts to put a spy satellite into space failed and its promised third attempt has been delayed. South Korean officials say the delay likely was because North Korea is receiving Russian technological assistance and a launch could happen in coming days.

