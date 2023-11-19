Russian drones target Kyiv as UK Defense Ministry says little chance of front-line change

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian capital Sunday as the British Defense Ministry said there were “few immediate prospects” for change along the Ukrainian front line as the war enters its second winter. Russia launched 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, 15 of which were shot down by Ukrainian forces, according to Kyiv’s Military Administration spokesperson. He said the strike on the city was the second in 48 hours. The UK Defense Ministry said Sunday that there were “few immediate prospects of major changes in the front line.” It said that intense fighting was currently concentrated near Kupiansk and Avdiivka, and on the left bank of the Dnieper River, where Ukrainian forces have established a bridgehead.

