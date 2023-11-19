Yemen’s Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says Yemen’s Houthi rebels have seized an Israeli-linked ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route and taken the 25-member crew hostage. The Iran-backed Houthis confirmed they hijacked the ship over its connection to Israel and took the crew as hostages on Sunday. The group warned that it would continue to target ships in international waters that were linked to or owned by Israelis until the end of Israel’s campaign against Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the crew members came from a range of countries but that no Israelis had been on board the Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader. The Israeli military called the hijacking a “very grave incident of global consequence.”

By ISABEL DEBRE and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.