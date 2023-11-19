Investigators found fire and safety hazards on land under I-10 in Los Angeles before arson fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State investigators repeatedly identified fire and safety hazards at a leased storage space under an elevated Los Angeles freeway before it burned in an arson fire. The state’s transportation agency has released a series of documents about inspections to the site flagging problematic conditions that fed the Nov. 11 blaze. Authorities also have identified a “person of interest” and are seeking the public’s help to find the individual. All lanes of Interstate 10 near downtown are expected to reopen by Tuesday. Crews were brought in to shore up the mile-long stretch after the blaze burned about 100 support columns. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to join Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass on Sunday morning in Los Angeles to address the fire response and repair work.

