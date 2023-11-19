French performers lead a silent Paris march for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

PARIS (AP) — French performers from different religious and ethnic backgrounds have led thousands of people on a silent march through Paris to call for peace between Israelis and Palestinians and unity in France. The marchers held olive branches or white flags of peace as they marched from the Arab World Institute toward the Museum of Art and History of Judaism. . The crowd included actors Isabelle Adjani and Emmanuelle Beart, as well as singers and other cultural figures. France has seen weeks of protests and tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli, Palestinian, Egyptian and Qatari leaders over the weekend as part of diplomatic efforts to stop the war.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.