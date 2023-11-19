FHP: Tow truck driver struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on I-95 near SR 112

By ALEX BROWNING, RUBEN ROSARIO

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for the driver of an SUV who, they said, struck and killed a tow truck driver along Interstate 95 and fled the scene, causing southbound lane closures.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the overnight crash took place near State Road 112 in Miami, at around 4:35 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim has parked his tow truck on the right emergency shoulder to assist a disabled white Cadillac along the southbound lanes.

Authorities said the two truck driver was standing outside of the Cadillac when a passing gray Nissan SUV collided with him and the tow truck.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll stressed the importance of Florida’s “Move Over” law.

“I think one of the things that we try to stress is the safety tip of people moving over to the side when they see emergency vehicles out there, whether it’s fire trucks, police officers or even tow truck drivers out here,” he said. “Sometimes, a lot of these incidents that we respond to are avoidable accidents, and as a result, a person lost their life tonight.”

Troopers shut down all southbound lanes for hours while they investigated and cleared the scene. As late as 9 a.m., the southbound on-ramp to I-95 remained closed, and only the express lanes had reopened.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

As of Saturday evening, the driver of the SUV remains at large.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

