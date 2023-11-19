Extreme weather claims 2 lives in Bulgaria and leaves many in the dark

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow have hit large parts of Bulgaria, claiming the lives of two people and causing severe damage and disrupting power supply in towns and villages. Residents in eastern Bulgaria, which was hit hardest by the storm, said they had never experienced such weather. A state of emergency has been declared in the Black Sea city of Varna, where officials said the extreme weather poses serious risks to the population. The port city was struck by gale-force winds and torrential rain mixed with snow.

