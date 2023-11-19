Dissent over US policy in the Israel-Hamas war stirs unusual public protests from federal employees

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Congress are facing some unusually public challenges over their support for Israel’s offensive against Hamas. Hundreds of staffers in the administration and on Capitol Hill are signing on to open letters, speaking to reporters and holding vigils. It’s all in an effort to shift U.S. policy toward more urgent action to stem Palestinian casualties. Organizers of one open letter say it’s been endorsed by 650 staffers of many faiths from more than 30 federal agencies. Another open letter was endorsed by more than 1,000 employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development. Both letters demanded that Biden pursue a cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas.

