DeSantis won’t condemn Musk for endorsing an antisemitic post. ‘I did not see the comment,’ he says

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is refusing to condemn Elon Musk’s post endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory. He repeatedly maintaining Sunday that he wasn’t familiar with the post despite it prompting major companies to pull advertising from the billionaire’s X social media platform. “I did not see the comment,” DeSantis, the governor of Florida, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Musk has sparked outcry with a recent tweet responding to a user who accused Jews of hating white people. “You have said the actual truth,” Musk tweeted in a reply. Appearing on CNN on Sunday, DeSantis later had Musk’s post read to him during Sunday’s show but still didn’t condemn it.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

