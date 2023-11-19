Darius Garland scores 26 points as the Cavaliers beat the defending champion Nuggets 121-109

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland had 26 points and six assists, and rookie Craig Porter Jr. scored a career-high 21, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-109 victory over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Evan Mobley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jarrett Allen added 15 points for Cleveland, which built a season-high 26-point lead in the fourth quarter en route to winning its third in a row. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic battled foul trouble and collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes. The two-time MVP had been the first player to start a season with 12 games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds since Elgin Baylor in 1967.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.