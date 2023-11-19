Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell misses 2nd straight game with a strained hamstring

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will sit out his second straight game with a right hamstring strain, missing Cleveland’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Mitchell, a four-time All-Star in his second season with Cleveland, ranks eighth in the league in scoring at 29.2 points per game and is tied for fifth in steals at 2.0. The 27-year-old has been bothered by his right hamstring since the opening week of the regular season, sitting out three total games because of it. Denver also was short-handed as shooting guard Jamal Murray was inactive for the sixth game in a row with a right hamstring strain.

