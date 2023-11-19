Bangladesh’s top court upholds decision barring largest Islamist party from elections

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s highest court has dismissed an appeal by the country’s largest Islamist party seeking to overturn a 2013 ruling that barred it from participating in elections for violating the constitutional provision of secularism Bangladesh is set to hold its next national elections on Jan. 7. The decision on Sunday means Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party is not eligible to participate in elections as a party. Ten years ago, the High Court canceled the party’s registration with the Election Commission, thus stopping it from participating in elections or using party symbols. The ruling, at the time, came amid calls to ban the party for opposing the country’s 1971 independence war against Pakistan.

