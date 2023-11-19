5 workers killed, 3 injured in central Mexico after 50-foot tall scaffolding tower collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five workers on a road project in central Mexico are dead and three ware injured after the collapse of a 50-foot (15 meter) tall section of scaffolding. The workers were pouring cement into a huge form on a highway retaining wall, when the form and the scaffolding gave way, plunging the workers to their deaths in a tangle of metal and wet cement. The Transportation Department said Sunday that the accident happened Saturday in the central state of Hidalgo, and that all eight personnel present on the scaffolding at the time had been pulled from the rubble.

