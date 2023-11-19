32 people killed during reported attacks in a disputed region of Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say at least 32 people were killed following heavy fighting in the disputed Abyei region, an claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan. Local media reported that the civilians and a Ghanaian soldier serving with a U.N. peacekeeping force died when unknown gunmen attacked two villages in southern Abyei. A South Sudanese radio station Abyei’s information minister as saying 20 other people were wounded “but the clashes have now stopped.” Inter-communal and cross-border clashes have escalated since South Sudan deployed its troops to the contested territory in March. The Security Council last week voted unanimously to renew the peacekeeping force’s mandate for a year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.