What we know about what Israel has found at Al-Shifa

(CNN) — Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, has become a flashpoint in Israel’s war in the enclave, which began when Hamas militants crossed the border into Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people.

Palestinians and humanitarian agencies say the current fighting in and around Al-Shifa is proof of Israel’s wanton disregard for civilian life in Gaza, while Israel accuses Hamas of using the medical center as a shield for its operations.

On top of providing medical care, the hospital has been a key shelter for Palestinian civilians fleeing Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

Since launching its operation at Al-Shifa on October 15, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it found a tunnel shaft and military equipment, but has yet to show proof of the large-scale command and control center it alleges is there. Hamas denies the allegations. CNN has not verified the claims of either Israel or Hamas.

Here’s what we know so far.

What does Israel say?

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of operating from tunnels beneath the vast complex of Al-Shifa hospital.

In a presentation to the media last month, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari claimed that Hamas was directing rocket attacks and commanding operations from bunkers underneath the hospital building, which he said were linked to the network of tunnels that Hamas had dug underneath Gaza City.

The IDF also published an “intelligence-based” illustrated video of what it claims the Hamas headquarters under Al-Shifa looks like. The video shows a 3D diagram of the hospital, which moves to show an animated network of purported tunnels and operation rooms.

CNN cannot independently verify Israel’s claims that Hamas is operating from the hospital.

The White House has backed Israel’s claims, saying that Hamas was storing weapons and operating a command node from the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, citing US intelligence.

Senior US officials have declined multiple times to expand on how they are able to corroborate Israel’s claims, as the US does not have a presence on the ground in Gaza.

How has Hamas responded?

Israel’s allegations have been vehemently denied by Hamas, the Gaza Health Ministry, and hospital officials.

The director general of the Hamas-controlled health ministry, Dr. Medhat Abbas, told CNN that hospitals in the enclave “are used to treat patients only” and are not being used “to hide anyone.”

After Israel launched its operation, Hamas accused the US of giving Israel “a green light … to commit more massacres against civilians” by amplifying what it called a “false narrative” that a militant command center lies somewhere inside Al-Shifa.

Israel’s assault on Al-Shifa has compounded a grim humanitarian crisis, Palestinian health officials have said.

At least 41 patients, including three premature babies, died at the hospital between November 11 and November 16 due to the lack of electricity amid Israel’s fuel blockade, the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health in Ramallah said citing medical sources from the Hamas-controlled enclave.

What evidence has Israel given?

After launching the October 15 raid, Israel said soldiers located a room in the hospital where they found, “technological assets, along with military and combat equipment used by Hamas.”

“In another department in the hospital, the soldiers located an operational command center and technological assets belonging to Hamas,” the statement said, claiming “that the terrorist organization uses the hospital for terrorist purposes.”

Hamas has rejected both findings as “baseless lies.”

The bodies of two Israeli hostages – a 65-year-old woman and an Israeli soldier – were also found near the vicinity of Al-Shifa hospital, Israel’s military said.

To bolster its claims that Hamas has a control center under the hospital, Israel’s military released video showing a tunnel shaft in the grounds of Al-Shifa. In the footage, the shaft appears to be reinforced with concrete. Exposed pipes and cabling can also be seen close to the surface. CNN cannot independently verify what the tunnel is used for, and the IDF is yet to offer clear evidence that the shaft has a military purpose.

Israel says it is still working to expose tunnel infrastructure and added it will provide further evidence in a “few weeks.”

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus claimed mobile items like guns could have easily been removed before Israeli forces arrived. Another official said soldiers at the hospital complex were “proceeding one building at a time, searching each floor.”

CNN analysis of footage published online by the IDF prior to visits from international media outlets suggests weaponry at Al-Shifa may have been rearranged.

An IDF video on November 15 shows Conricus touring the facility, during which an AK-47 gun is seen behind an MRI machine. Fox News and the BBC were subsequently granted access to the hospital. In their reports filmed after the IDF clip, two AK-47 guns are visible in the same location. It is unclear where the second assault rifle came from. CNN has reached out to the IDF for clarification.

The sprawling medical facility of Al-Shifa, which sits in the western part of Gaza City, was built in 1946 when Gaza was still under British rule. It has long been seen as the backbone of medical services across the besieged Gaza Strip, and has been hit in previous Hamas-Israel conflicts.

The United Nations has called for access to the site for an independent investigation into the competing allegations and warned that hospitals should not be used as battlegrounds for any side.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

