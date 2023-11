AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and UNLV shut out Air Force in the second half to earn a 31-27 win to take over sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference. The Runnin’ Rebels (9-2, 6-1) hold a one-game lead over the Falcons with one game remaining in the regular season.

