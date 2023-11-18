The Final Drive: A look at the closing weeks of Pac-12 football

The final season of Pac-12 football is coming down to a thrilling conclusion. Four teams still have hopes of advancing to the conference title game in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, while Washington and Oregon still have hopes of getting the Pac-12 its first College Football Playoff spot since 2016. Even though there is plenty of excitement on the field, there remain some who are sad about the end of conference, along with traditional rivalries. The Associated Press is taking a look at the final weeks of Pac-12 football through the eyes of players, coaches, broadcasters, fans and longtime followers of the conference.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.