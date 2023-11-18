Secondary tickets surge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, but a sellout appears unlikely
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sales on the secondary-ticket market were surging for Saturday night’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. But plenty of tickets were on sale on the Ticketmaster site for the Formula One race as of early in the afternoon. Race CEO Renee Wilm promised on the Nov. 3 earnings call by Formula One Group that “we will be sold out by the time of the event.” The race will fall short of that prediction barring a late surge. The first-year LVGP has been beset by a number of on- and off-track issues. There has been a strong interest from a betting standpoint.