Rantanen scores tiebreaker as Avalanche erase 3-goal deficit in 6-3 win over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche erased a three-goal deficit in a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars. Colorado’s Cale Makar became the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 200 career assists with two in his 254th game. His helpers came on goals by Miles Wood and Ryan Johansen after Dallas had taken a 3-0 lead. Former Dallas player Valeri Nichushkin had the tying tally before Rantanen put the Avalanche up 4-3. Tyler Seguin scored twice, and Joe Pavelski added his seventh goal to tie for the Dallas team lead before the Stars faded as a season-best four-game winning streak ended. Jake Oettinger allowed a season-high five goals for Dallas.

