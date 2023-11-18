No. 5 Colorado women still undefeated after 84-69 victory over SMU

DALLAS (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Quay Miller added 18 points with 10 rebounds and the fifth-ranked Colorado women remained undefeated with an 84-69 win over SMU. Jaylyn Sherrod added 18 points for the 4-0 Buffaloes. They played their first game since moving up 15 spots in the latest AP poll to their first top-five ranking since 2005 after a win over defending national champion LSU. Tiara Young had 30 points for 3-1 SMU, while Chantae Embry had 14 points with four 3-pointers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.