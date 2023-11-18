New Mexico State wins 76-71 against Northern Colorado
By The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Led by Christian Cook’s 26 points, the New Mexico State Aggies defeated the Northern Colorado Bears 76-71.
