Fowler-Nicolosi throws 2 touchdown passes and Colorado State defeats Nevada 30-20

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for two touchdowns and Colorado State defeated Nevada 30-20 on Saturday. Fowler-Nicolosi’s second TD toss, a 38-yarder to Louis Brown IV, with under 11 minutes remaining gave the Rams a 10-point cushion and Nevada managed only 14 yards on its final two possessions. Interceptions by Henry Blackburn and Nuer Gatkuoth led to a touchdown and a field goal in the first half when the Rams scored on their first four possessions to take a 20-3 lead. But they saw it cut to seven points by halftime on a Brandon Talton field goal and Richard Toney’s 66-yard pick-6 on the final play before the break.

