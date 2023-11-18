First group of wounded Palestinian children from Israel-Hamas war arrives in United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The first planeload of Palestinian children wounded in the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip has reached the United Arab Emirates, part of a pledged relief effort by the country to aid 1,000 children. The children and their family members made it across the Gaza Strip’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt. They then took a flight early Saturday into Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirates. More than 11,400 Palestinians have been killed in the war, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to Palestinian health authorities. The UAE has diplomatic relations with Israel following a 2020 recognition deal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.