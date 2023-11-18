Chachere accounts for 4 TDs as Portland State rallies late to beat Northern Colorado 27-23

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dante Chachere accounted for four touchdowns that included a pair of scoring passes late to give Portland State a 27-23 victory over Northern Colorado. Chachere’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Elias Spence pulled Portland State within 23-21 and his 3-yard TD run capped a nine-play, 90-yard drive with a minute left. Chachere also had a pair of short-yardage scoring runs in the second and third quarters. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 175 yards and added 123 yards rushing on 18 carries. Jamarii Robinson and Caden Meis had scoring runs for Northern Colorado (0-11, 0-8).

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.