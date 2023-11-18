Century-overdue library book is finally returned in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A library book that is more than a century overdue has been returned to St. Paul Public Library. Titled “Famous Composers” and featuring the likes of Bach and Mozart, the tome turned up while someone was sorting through a relative’s belongings. Minnesota Public Radio reports that it had last been checked out in 1919. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joked in a tweet on Saturday that there would be no fine. The library, like many across the country, stopped charging late fees in 2019. The St. Paul Public Library’s digital library coordinator says he doubted it will go back into circulation because of its delicate condition.

