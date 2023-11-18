California Democrats meet to consider endorsement in US Senate race ahead of March primary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats are meeting in Sacramento to decide whether to endorse candidates ahead of the March primary. Candidates need at least 60% of the vote from delegates to secure the party’s formal endorsement. No candidates in the state’s wide-open U.S. Senate race are likely to surpass that threshold. That’s because the top three candidates in the race are all sitting members of the U.S. House of Representatives with large bases of support. The Israel-Hamas war will likely be an intense topic of discussion among delegates. California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks says the party has increased security for the weekend.

