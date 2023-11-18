Armenia and Azerbaijan speak different diplomatic languages, Armenia’s leader says

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says his country and Azerbaijan are speaking “different diplomatic languages” even though they were able to agree on the basic principles for a peace treaty. Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign in September in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The offensive ended three decades of rule there by ethnic Armenians and resulted in the vast majority of the 120,000 residents fleeing the region. Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan’s government on Saturday of demonstrating a lack of commitment to the peace process. Azerbaijan said on Thursday that it wouldn’t participate in normalization talks that were planned for later this month.

