A large metal gate falls onto and kills a 9-year-old child at an elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a large metal gate at an elementary school in Arizona apparently fell onto and killed a 9-year-old child who was trying to help close it. The Pima County sheriff’s office said in a statement that deputies and paramedics responding to the Centennial Elementary School on Friday afternoon tried to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. No other details have been released. The Associated Press emailed a request for more information to the sheriff’s office on Saturday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.