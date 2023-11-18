A Chinese man is extradited from Morocco to face embezzlement charges in Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese man wanted for allegedly embezzling millions of yuan (hundreds of thousands of dollars) from his company and then fleeing to Morocco has been extradited back to China, State broadcaster CCTV showed the man being handcuffed and led to a police car after getting off a plane on Saturday, The Ministry of Public Security said he was a financial executive who used passwords to transfer money from his company’s bank accounts to his personal account. It was the first extradition from Morocco to China since an extradition treaty between the two countries took effect in 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.