Williamson and Ingram come through late to lift Pelicans past Nuggets 115-110

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram added 21, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 115-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Williamson and Ingram each scored twice during a late 8-0 run and the Pelicans held on after the Nuggets missed three 3-point shots for the tie in the final 30 seconds. Jonas Valanciunas scored 22 to help New Orleans win its second straight NBA In-Season Tournament game to improve to 2-1 in West Group B. Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 assists and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who never led in the game and fell to 2-1 in the In-Season Tournament.

