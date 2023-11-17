US wildlife managers have no immediate plans to capture wandering Mexican gray wolf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It’s been a long journey from the forests of Arizona, across the dusty high desert of central New Mexico to the edge of what is known as the Yellowstone of the Southwest for one lone Mexican gray wolf. Her paws have seen hundreds of miles now over the last five months. Having reached Valles Caldera National Preserve, she has wandered far beyond the boundaries set for managing the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America. Federal wildlife managers have confirmed they have no immediate plans for capturing her and they will continue to track her movements. The wolf numbered F2754 had been traveling about 13 miles a day in late October and early November. That has slowed to just a few miles a day now.

