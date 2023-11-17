Three major Louisiana statewide offices to be decided by voters Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — While Louisiana’s gubernatorial election was decided in October, voters will cast ballot to determine a slew of runoff races including for three vacant statewide offices: attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. The election Saturday will shape Louisiana’s executive branch of government, where most incumbents didn’t seek reelection, opening the door for new leadership in some of the state’s most powerful positions. While Democrats hope to gain a statewide office in the reliably red state as the GOP tries to retain current offices. No matter the winners, the state will have its first-ever female attorney general and first female elected to secretary of state.

