The FDA is screening US cinnamon imports after more kids are sickened by lead-tainted applesauce

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is screening imports of cinnamon from multiple countries for toxic lead. It comes after more reports of illness in children who ate pouches of applesauce puree. The pouches were sold in several retail and online stories and have been recalled. The FDA says cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the “likely source” of high levels of lead found in applesauce products. At least 34 children in 22 states have reportedly been sickened by lead poisoning. The FDA says no other reports of illness or elevated blood levels have been tied to cinnamon.

