Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say the suspect is dead in a shooting at a New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital. New Hampshire police say there were “multiple victims” late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available. New Hampshire Hospital is the state’s only psychiatric hospital, located near state’s capital city. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says in a statement the scene been contained. “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene.”

