Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie Ventura agree to settle lawsuit that accused him of rape

By Alli Rosenbloom, Megan Thomas and Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — A settlement was reached Friday between singer Cassie Ventura and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, one day after Ventura accused him in a federal lawsuit of rape and years of abuse, according to statements from both sides.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Combs said in a Friday statement obtained by CNN.

Ventura, who previously dated Combs, filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing Combs of raping her and subjecting her to years of repeated physical and other abuse.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Ventura said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Details of the settlement were not immediately released.

What the suit alleged, and what lawyers had said about it

Ventura, a singer, model and actress who professionally goes simply by Cassie, had filed a suit in federal court in New York City, alleging Combs was physically violent toward her, controlled all aspects of her personal life, “introduced” her to a lifestyle of “excessive alcohol and substance abuse.” And, in the complaint, she alleged through threats of violence, he forced her to engage in various sex acts with male sex workers.

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, denied the allegations in a statement to CNN on Thursday, calling the claims “outrageous” and accusing Ventura of persistent threats to write a damaging book if she wasn’t given $30 million, which he equated to “blackmail.”

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, responded to Brafman on Thursday, alleging Combs tried to pay her off to keep quiet.

“Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Wigdor told CNN. “She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery.”

In the lawsuit, Ventura alleged Combs lured her “into an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him” within a few years of their meeting in 2005 or 2006. Combs signed her to his Bad Boy Records record label shortly after, according to the suit.

The complaint, which contained a trigger warning due to the graphic nature of some of the claims, also stated she was 19 and Combs was 37 when they met, and alleged during their business relationship, which lasted until 2019, he “exerted his power and influence” over her, initially using drugs and alcohol to coerce her into a sexual relationship.

In the lawsuit, Ventura also alleged that after she tried to end their relationship in 2018, Combs forced his way into her home and raped her.

Now a mother to two children, Ventura claimed in the suit she struggled with addictions to drugs and alcohol “that were established and fueled by Mr. Combs” throughout the course of their relationship.

Ventura filed her suit under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their abusers in New York – even after the statute of limitations on their claims. The act is set to expire next week.

It was unclear whether Ventura reported any of the allegations to police.

Combs, 54, founded the music label Bad Boy in 1993, and has gone by stage names Puff Daddy and Diddy. Credited with work that is regarded as instrumental in the growth of the hip-hop genre, Combs has won three Grammys in his career, along with 14 nominations. While he achieved initial success with his music, Combs also became a notable producer as well as entrepreneur.

Ventura, 37, is an R&B singer most known for her song “Me & U” off of her 2006 self-titled debut album “Cassie,” which was released while she was signed to Combs’ Bad Boy label. She has also made music with artists such as Lil Wayne and Akon, and in 2009 released the single “Must Be Love” featuring Combs.

This story has been updated with additional information.

