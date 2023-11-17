Remains found in remote Arizona desert in 1992 identified as missing teen girl, police say

PHOENIX (AP) — Police outside Phoenix say they identified a set of decomposed remains known for 31 years as “Apache Junction Jane Doe” as that of 15-year-old Melody Harrison. The Apache Junction Police Department says the teenager was reported missing in Phoenix by her family in 1992. But four years later the family removed Harrison from the missing person’s list after various reports of possible sightings of the teen. Police say the family believed she was alive but did not want to come home. The department says it teamed up with the DNA Doe Project in 2018 to try to identify the remains using advancements in genetic testing.

