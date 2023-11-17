Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal accident in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred Thursday night in Pueblo West.

The PCSO says that deputies responded to Joe Martinez and Purcell Boulevards at around 8:15 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2009 Jeep Wrangler was going southbound on Purcell when it struck a pedestrian, who was walking across the street. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the PCSO.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

The PCSO reports that the 26-year-old driver of the Jeep was uninjured. Deputies do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the accident.